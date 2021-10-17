Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized until at least Sunday to receive further intravenous antibiotics. But all health indicators were “trending in the right direction,” Ureña said.

Hillary Clinton had been with her husband at the hospital and was accompanied there Saturday by daughter Chelsea.

President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Bill Clinton, and the former president “sends his best.”

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

An aide to the former president said Bill Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn’t used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn’t receiving ICU care.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.

Associated Press journalists Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, Lou Kesten in Washington and Joseph Frederick in Chappaqua, New York, contributed to this report.

Caption Former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton thank the medical staff as he is released from the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

