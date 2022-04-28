Big progress on wildfires, but dangerous winds on the way

“Fire personnel are making great progress,” he told residents at a community meeting in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where numerous rural communities in the nearby mountains remain under evacuation orders.

But he quickly emphasized the success could be short-lived because hotter, drier, windier weather should return Thursday and Friday.

“This fire still has tremendous potential to move and still has a lot of danger,” he said. “We have a couple of critical fire days still ahead."

The most critical fire danger remains the next two days across practically the entire state of New Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. The elevated-risk area stretches all the way from Arizona’s border with California and Nevada into the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, the service said late Wednesday.

Some light precipitation added moisture to bone dry fuels in the Southwest early this week. But stiffening winds Wednesday likely dried out most of the fine fuels, which are “are expected to be borderline critically dry” on Thursday, the service said.

San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said at Wednesday night's briefing about the fires east of Santa Fe that they're refining evacuation strategies they were forced to quickly implement last week as they review weather modeling of the incoming conditions.

“It doesn’t mean it will happen but it could happen, just like we saw when this fire blew up," he said. “The danger is present and it’s very real.”

Authorities said Wednesday they continue to work on damage assessments but haven't been able to access some areas that are still hot and it's not yet safe to let some evacuees return to their homes.

“We have containment around the fire's edge, but there's still stuff that's burning inside and we still have a wind event we are waiting for Friday and Saturday,” Lopez said.

“We have to make sure that everything is good enough that I can make decision and know you'll be safe if we let you back in there,” he said..

The Southwest has been bearing the brunt of large fires, with five incident management teams assigned, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

One complex incident management team was overseeing a large fire in southwest Nebraska. More than 200 firefighters in that state were battling a prairie fire that has been burning since last week.

About 65 square miles (168 square kilometers) of mostly grasses and farmland have been blackened near the Kansas line, several homes have been destroyed and at least one person was killed. The fire was about three-quarters contained Wednesday.

In Arizona, crews on Wednesday worked to contain two major wildfires, with firefighters gaining ground on containment of a blaze in the Prescott National Forest after winds on Tuesday pushed the fire outward. Near Flagstaff, crews patrolled burned areas of a different large fire and looked for hot spots amid milder weather.

Nationally, large fires have burned more than 1,688 square miles (4,372 square kilometers) this year, putting the U.S. on track to far outpace the 10-year average.

The pressure on firefighters is not likely to let up anytime soon. Climate outlooks indicate likely below normal precipitation from Texas through the southern Rockies and Great Basin, with above normal temperatures likely across much of the U.S into summer.

___

Beck reported from Omaha, Nebraska. Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Edward Leazier comforts Sheila Dobson as the two survey what is left of their family home on Monday, April 25, 2022, after the Tunnel Fire burned through the community east of Flagstaff, Ariz., off of Brandis Way. Residents are just now being let back in to see the damage and begin the process of picking up in the wake of the wildfire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Edward Leazier comforts Sheila Dobson as the two survey what is left of their family home on Monday, April 25, 2022, after the Tunnel Fire burned through the community east of Flagstaff, Ariz., off of Brandis Way. Residents are just now being let back in to see the damage and begin the process of picking up in the wake of the wildfire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption A hillside is seen burned in the background, Monday, April 25, 2022, while a family home was fortunate to escape the Tunnel Fire unscathed after the fire burned over 21,000 acres and at least 24 structures in the area, near Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption A hillside is seen burned in the background, Monday, April 25, 2022, while a family home was fortunate to escape the Tunnel Fire unscathed after the fire burned over 21,000 acres and at least 24 structures in the area, near Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, talks Connie Guinn and her granddaughter, Bella Guerrero Munoz, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of Guinn and her family, from Laboux, and many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, talks Connie Guinn and her granddaughter, Bella Guerrero Munoz, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of Guinn and her family, from Laboux, and many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption The burned and twisted frame of a bicycle that once belonged to Trisha Peralta lies in the rubble of a burned shed on her family's property Monday, April 25, 2022 after the Tunnel Fire destroyed the property, including the house, the week before. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption The burned and twisted frame of a bicycle that once belonged to Trisha Peralta lies in the rubble of a burned shed on her family's property Monday, April 25, 2022 after the Tunnel Fire destroyed the property, including the house, the week before. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with Floyd Trujillo, from Upper Rociada, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with Floyd Trujillo, from Upper Rociada, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with from left, Shari Romo, Alfred Romo, Alfred Romero, and her granddaughter Jessa Abeyta, 5, all from Mora, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with from left, Shari Romo, Alfred Romo, Alfred Romero, and her granddaughter Jessa Abeyta, 5, all from Mora, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires. (Nebraska State Patrol via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires. (Nebraska State Patrol via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited