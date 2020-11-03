Big prime-time ratings for Fox News week before election

Trump specifically exempted Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham and the “Fox & Friends” cast from his criticism, however.

With two football games and the conclusion of the World Series dominating its schedule, the Fox broadcasting network was the most-watched network in prime time, reaching an average of 7 million viewers. NBC had 5.6 million, ABC had 4.1 million, CBS had 3 million, Ion Television had 1.2 million, Univision had 1.1 million and Univision had 910,000.

Fox News averaged 5.03 million viewers for the week, easily topping the cable networks. MSNBC had 2.36 million, ESPN had 2.15 million, CNN had 1.95 million and Hallmark had 1.56 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts, averaging 9.2 million viewers for the week. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.7 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.6 million.

For the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewership:

1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 16.93 million.

2. “NFL Post-Game,” Fox, 13.6 million.

3. “NFL Pre-Game,” NBC, 13.52 million.

4. World Series Game 6: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Fox, 12.7 million.

5. NFL Football: Atlanta at Carolina, Fox, 12.05 million.

6. NFL Football: Chicago at L.A. Rams, ESPN, 10.91 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.79 million.

8. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.77 million.

9. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.61 million.

10. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 7.59 million.

11. “Hannity” (Monday), Fox News, 7.32 million.

12. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.31 million.

13. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 7.22 million.

14. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 7.03 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 6.78 million.

16. College Football: Ohio St. at Penn St., ABC, 6.53 million.

17. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 6.42 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 6.33 million.

19. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.2 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 6.14 million.