Big ol' treehouse creates backyard battle royal on Seacoast

“My family and I never set out to anger our neighbors or make enemies,” she said.

John Raczek, who built the treehouse, said the family tried to please the neighbors by checking with them first.

“Her neighbors were fine with it. They didn’t have an issue," he said. “She bent over backwards trying to make everybody happy.”

Portsmouth Board of Adjustment ruled last week that the treehouse was more like a deck structure. As a result, they said it requires a 5-foot (1.5 meters) to 8-foot (2.4 meters) setback from the fence.

“My objection to this has to do with the fact that it is so intrusive on the other property,” Phyllis Eldridge of the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment said.

That means it has to be moved.

The treehouse trouble was first reported by Seacoastonline.com.