Big brands and a big underdog in East at March Madness

The fact that none of these teams — not the bluebloods, not Purdue and certainly not the Peacocks — came into this tournament as a trendy pick provides yet another example of why, exactly, the NCAA Tournament is the most-compelling event on the American sports calendar.

For all its history and pedigree, North Carolina was a team on the bubble through most of 2022.

Back-to-back blowout losses to Miami and Wake Forest in January set the stage, and first-year coach Hubert Davis' team only truly felt secure about its tournament hopes after a surprising runaway win at Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game.

That win blew a huge hole in one of the season's most enduring story lines — Coach K's retirement party. But very little has gone to script this season in Chapel Hill. After a rough start, the Tar Heels (26-9) find themselves two wins away from the program's record 21st Final Four.

“I don't think we really go into any game thinking any team we're playing is better than us,” said UNC big man Armando Bacot.

UCLA (27-7) is shooting for its 20th Final Four (officially, 19th, since the NCAA vacated the 1980 appearance). Most of those came during the Wooden dynasty of the 1960s and '70s when the Bruins won the first 10 of their 11 titles. The last Final Four trip came last season. UCLA was an 11th seed and took undefeated Gonzaga to the buzzer and beyond.

It took a bank shot from just inside half court with no time left in overtime to knock out the Bruins. Most of that team is back, but UCLA has spent a lot of this season dealing with injuries and playing in the shadow of Arizona, the Pac-12 champions who are top seeded in the South and account for two of UCLA's seven losses.

Now, comes a matchup with North Carolina — the 14th overall meeting between two of the country's most storied programs. North Carolina is 1-1 against the Bruins in the tournament. The loss came in a Smith vs. Wooden coaching showdown in the 1968 title game.

“I know all about the Carolina way. I have great reverence for their program and the history of their program," Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. “But every time I turn left on Sunset (Boulevard), I pinch myself. A guy like me, you're coaching at UCLA, then you're coaching in a game like this, it's cool.”

Both by seeding and by the odds, Purdue is the region's favorite to make it to New Orleans. The Boilermakers (29-7) are, in some ways, a throwback to the way things used to be.

Behind the size of 6-foot-10 Trevion Williams (11.9 points, seven rebounds a game) and 7-4 Zach Edey (14 and 8), they play inside out. A lot of the outside action goes to Jaden Ivey (17 and 4). Two of the team's four double-digit scorers are seniors. None are freshmen.

It is Purdue — not Michigan, Michigan State or Indiana — that has won more Big Ten regular-season titles than anyone (24). But the Boilermakers haven't been to the Final Four since 1980 — when Joe Barry Carroll played in the middle and coach Gene Keady was still at Western Kentucky.

Matt Painter took over when Keady retired in 2005. This is his sixth trip to the Sweet 16.

“He is 100% bought into the idea that if we do things a certain way, then we're going to be a team that is very hard to deal with,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said.

While Purdue has long envisioned a path here, Saint Peter's (21-11) has been on a different road.

On Feb. 12, the Peacocks were 12-11 and going nowhere in a conference that, essentially, had one headliner: Iona coach Rick Pitino. But Iona lost in the opening round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. Meanwhile, Saint Peter's, coached by former Seton Hall guard Shaheen Holloway, has reeled off nine straight wins.

“What we’re doing right now is going to go down in history,” said Daryl Banks III, the leading scorer in a rotation that goes 10-deep. “But like we’ve said earlier, we’re not done yet. Once it happened, the next day we're moving past it.”

KEY INJURY

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Bruins twisted his ankle in the win over Saint Mary’s last week. Jaquez termed himself “day-to-day” at the Thursday media availability. Cronin said Jaquez certainly would try to play, but “the more important thing is, can he be effective?”

QUOTABLE

Painter, who played guard for Purdue from 1989-93, said scouting Saint Peter's reminded him of something Keady used to tell him: “My college coach always said good players can be in two places at one time. I realized then I wasn’t a very good player.”

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway laughs during during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Saint Peter's plays Purdue in a Sweet 16 game on Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway laughs during during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Saint Peter's plays Purdue in a Sweet 16 game on Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. practices for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. practices for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Purdue head coach Matt Painter directs practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Purdue head coach Matt Painter directs practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Saint Peter's plays Purdue in a Sweet 16 game on Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Saint Peter's plays Purdue in a Sweet 16 game on Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption North Carolina players react during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption North Carolina players react during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption North Carolina's Leaky Black smiles during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption North Carolina's Leaky Black smiles during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption UCLA players stretch during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption UCLA players stretch during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption UCLA's Tyger Campbell practices for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption UCLA's Tyger Campbell practices for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke