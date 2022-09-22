Big bank CEOs face 2nd day of questioning from lawmakers

"Ms. Fraser it’s good to see you because you’re about the only diversity we have seen in this industry,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey.

Menendez, while acknowledging that banks have made progress in reducing overdraft fees for customers, pushed the CEOs to completely eliminate such fees. Most of the CEOs said they now generally offer no overdraft fee products, and expect to see their overdraft fee income to continue to decline.

Republicans were focused on social issues, including banks making the decision to pay for employees’ abortion costs, gun rights and the financing of the oil and gas industry.

“I can’t help but observe that when banks do weigh in on highly charged social and political issues, they seem to always come down on the liberal side,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the committee.

Dimon seemed to agree with Toomey's assertion that federal regulators have the power to sway banks on issues like climate change or lending to oil and gas companies.

“Speaking for myself, they are my judge, my jury and my hangman,” Dimon said. "They can do whatever they want unless constrained by you,” referring to Congress.

