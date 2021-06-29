Big 1st inning sends Vandy past MSU 8-2 in CWS finals opener

Cade Smith, Brandon Smith and KC Hunt held Vanderbilt hitless from the second inning until Carter Young singled in a run in the seventh.

Leiter (11-4), the national strikeouts leader and a projected top-five pick in the Major League Baseball draft next month, allowed two runs and three hits and fanned eight in six innings. Nick Maldonado pitched three innings of shutout relief for his ninth save.

Vandy won the 2019 title and is trying to become the first back-to-back national champion since 2011, when South Carolina won the second of two straight. There was no CWS last year because of the pandemic.

The Commodores won two of three in the regular-season series against Mississippi State in Nashville.

They advanced to the finals without completing bracket play. North Carolina State was removed from the tournament early Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols and the winner-take-all bracket final matching those teams was declared a no-contest.

Fans in Mississippi State maroon overwhelmingly outnumbered Commodores supporters in the crowd of 24,052, many showing up early for tailgating and ringing cowbells in the parking lots.

Inside TD Ameritrade Park, some of the MSU faithful taunted the superfan known as the “Vandy Whistler” by chanting “Let’s Go State” after each of his series of three quick whistles between pitches.

Since the best-of-three finals started in 2003, 11 of the 17 Game 1 winners have claimed the national title.

___

Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter throws during the fourth inning against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Mississippi State pitcher Christian MacLeod, center, reacts as he is taken out during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Mississippi State fans Stopher Haug, left, and John Shillingsburg watch during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest watches as fans catch a home run hit by Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez during the first inning in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Mississippi State's Kamren James, left, celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen, right, after hitting a home run during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Vanderbilt's Tate Kolwyck, left, and Dominic Keegan, right, celebrate after scoring on a single by teammate CJ Rodriguez during the first inning against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Mississippi State second baseman Scott Dubrule catches a fly ball hit by Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz during the first inning in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz