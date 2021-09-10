journal-news logo
Big 12 invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to hand off the ball against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to hand off the ball against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Credit: David Becker

Nation & World
By STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Big 12 has extended membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five league

The Big 12 extended membership invitations Friday to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five league that will be losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference.

The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved the applications of the four schools.

The moves come six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season, though there remains the possibility that could happen sooner. For now though, the Big 12 appears focused on the additions.

After identifying it primary expansion targets last week, the Big 12 moved quickly to make it happen. The four schools had also been vetted by the league in 2016 when it considered expansion then before staying at 10 teams.

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Central Florida tight end Alec Holler (82) celebrates his 23-yard touchdown reception with teammates, including tight end Jake Hescock (88), wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) and offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole (77), during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Central Florida tight end Alec Holler (82) celebrates his 23-yard touchdown reception with teammates, including tight end Jake Hescock (88), wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) and offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole (77), during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Houston running back Mulbah Car (34) runs the ball against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Houston running back Mulbah Car (34) runs the ball against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Credit: Justin Rex

