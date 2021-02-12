Bidens view Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn

"I just wanted some joy," the first lady told reporters during a surprise visit to the lawn with President Joe Biden and their two German shepherds, Champ and Major. "I think things have been so — with the pandemic — everybody's feeling a little down, so it's just a little joy, a little hope, that's all."

The oversized hearts, also emblazoned with words like “kindness," “healing” and “compassion," are intended to be seen by millions of Americans. They're erected behind the row of cameras set up for White House reporters' live shots and will feature prominently on news channels across America all day. One of the hearts was signed, “Love, Jill.”