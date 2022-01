Biden's low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20

“We can’t forget what this country did 20 years ago and is continuing to do today,” Eviatar said. “This administration has a lot on its plate, certainly, but this is such an egregious human rights offense.”

There are 39 prisoners left. It's the fewest since the detention center's earliest days, when the initial groups, suspected of having a connection to al-Qaida or the Taliban, arrived on flights from Afghanistan — hooded, shackled and clad in orange jumpsuits — to what at the time was a sleepy U.S. outpost on the southeastern coast of Cuba.

Guantanamo became the focus of international outrage because of the mistreatment and torture of prisoners and the U.S. insistence that it could hold men indefinitely without charge for the duration of a war against al-Qaida that seemingly has no end. The critics grew to include Michael Lehnert, a now retired Marine Corps major general who was tasked with opening the detention center but came to believe that holding mostly low-level fighters without charge was counter to American values and interests.

“To me, the existence of Guantanamo is anathema to everything that we represent, and it needs to be closed for that reason." Lehnert said.

At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. President George W. Bush released more than 500 and Obama freed 197 before time ran out on his effort to whittle down the population.

President Donald Trump rescinded the Obama order to close Guantanamo, but largely ignored the place. He pledged during his first campaign to “load it up with some bad dudes” but never sent anyone there and said the annual cost of operating the detention center was “crazy,” at around $13 million per prisoner.

Of the remaining prisoners, 10 face trial by military commission in proceedings that have bogged down for years. They include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Two others still at Guantanamo have been sentenced and one of them, former Maryland resident Majid Khan, is expected to complete his sentence next month.

The other 27 include 13 who have been cleared for release, including eight under Biden who could now be returned to their homeland or resettled elsewhere. Two dozen have not been cleared and have never been charged, and likely never will be, a status that some Republicans continue to defend, including in a Senate hearing last month.

“We’re not fighting a crime. We’re fighting a war. I don’t want to torture anybody. I want to give them due process consistent with being at war, and, if necessary, I want to hold them as long as it takes to keep us safe or we believe that they’re no longer a threat,” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

A senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal policy, said the National Security Council is “actively” working with the Defense, State and Justice departments and other agencies to reduce the population within restrictions imposed by Congress. The restrictions include a ban on returning prisoners to certain countries, including Yemen and Somalia, or sending any to the U.S., even for further imprisonment.

The official said the administration is committed to closing the detention center, an effort it “jump-started” after four years of inaction under Trump.

One sign of progress is the eight approved for release through a review process created under Obama. Under Trump, just one detainee was cleared and the only release was a Saudi sent back to his homeland as part of an earlier military commission plea deal.

Critics want the Biden administration to get busy repatriating or resettling the detainees who have been cleared and to restore a State Department unit devoted to the effort that was eliminated under Trump.

“Until I see some visible signs that the administration is going to do something about it, I am not heartened,” said Lehnert, the retired Marine Corps general. “If there is somebody in charge of closing Guantanamo, I have not talked to anybody that knows who they are.”

Advocates argue the administration could resolve the fate of the rest by transferring the military commission cases to federal court and releasing the rest.

Biden's low-key approach could be a smart strategy considering the political opposition encountered by Obama, argues Ramzi Kassem, a law professor at the City University of New York who with his students has represented 14 Guantanamo prisoners since 2005.

“President Biden appears to have learned from Obama’s missteps, transferring one prisoner and clearing many without being too loud about it and painting a target on his own back,” Kassem said. “Still, the administration must up the pace because, at the rate of one prisoner a year, it won’t come close to shuttering the prison.”

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Caption FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption FILE - This Jan. 19, 2002, file photo shows an aerial view of the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Caption FILE - This Jan. 19, 2002, file photo shows an aerial view of the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Credit: LYNNE SLADKY

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2002, file photo a detainee is led by military police to be interrogated by military officials at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. At the time the image was taken there were 158 al-Qaida and Taliban prisoners being held at Camp X-Ray. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Caption FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2002, file photo a detainee is led by military police to be interrogated by military officials at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. At the time the image was taken there were 158 al-Qaida and Taliban prisoners being held at Camp X-Ray. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Credit: LYNNE SLADKY

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2002, file photo a U.S. Army military police officer looks through binoculars from a guard tower at Camp Delta where 598 detainees from some 43 countries are being held at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Caption FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2002, file photo a U.S. Army military police officer looks through binoculars from a guard tower at Camp Delta where 598 detainees from some 43 countries are being held at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Credit: LYNNE SLADKY

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2013, file photo reviewed by the U.S. military, a soldier closes the gate at the now abandoned Camp X-Ray, which was used as the first detention facility for al-Qaida and Taliban militants who were captured after the Sept. 11 attacks at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Detainees were housed in open air pens until the completion of Camp Delta in April 2002. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) Credit: Charles Dharapak Caption FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2013, file photo reviewed by the U.S. military, a soldier closes the gate at the now abandoned Camp X-Ray, which was used as the first detention facility for al-Qaida and Taliban militants who were captured after the Sept. 11 attacks at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Detainees were housed in open air pens until the completion of Camp Delta in April 2002. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) Credit: Charles Dharapak Credit: Charles Dharapak

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo detainees from Afghanistan sit in their cells at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. At the time the image was taken there were 158 al-Qaida and Taliban prisoners being held at the camp. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Caption FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo detainees from Afghanistan sit in their cells at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. At the time the image was taken there were 158 al-Qaida and Taliban prisoners being held at the camp. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: LYNNE SLADKY Credit: LYNNE SLADKY

Caption FILE - In this June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption FILE - In this June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016, file photo, an Army captain walks outside unoccupied detainee cells inside Camp 6 at the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Ben Fox, File) Credit: Ben Fox Caption FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016, file photo, an Army captain walks outside unoccupied detainee cells inside Camp 6 at the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Ben Fox, File) Credit: Ben Fox Credit: Ben Fox