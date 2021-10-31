Biden unveils new steps to strengthen global supply chains

The president signed an executive order to streamline access to critical minerals and materials. The Defense Department would be empowered to release raw materials from the National Defense Stockpile, allowing for a faster response to shortfalls in the U.S. industrial base.

Separately, the State Department will also provide funding to assist Mexico and Central America in relieving supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks. This follows the recent U.S.-ASEAN summit where new funding was announced to simplify customs and clearance procedures.

The Biden administration will also work with other nations as the president announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will host a summit next year on building stronger supply chains that can withstand setbacks from a pandemic or the extreme weather caused by climate change.

Separately Sunday, Biden held individual talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore. He also appeared with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, to discuss an agreement resolving a trade dispute the U.S. and EU.

The president will also hold a formal news conference, though his domestic agenda might generate as much attention as his foreign policy efforts. House Democrats were eyeing a Tuesday vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan for families, health care and the environment, and on his $1 trillion infrastructure plan that has already cleared the Senate.

Caption President Joe Biden hosts an event about global supply chains during the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption President Joe Biden hosts an event about global supply chains during the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption President Joe Biden hosts an event about global supply chains during the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci