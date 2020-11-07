Biden win sparks smattering of protests; most stay peaceful

“This election has not been called!” yelled Jake Angeli, a regular at are pro-Trump rallies who typically wears a wooly fur hat with horns. "Don’t believe that lie! They got their hands caught in the cookie jar and we’re going to the Supreme Court!”

“Trump always looks like he’s going to lose. And then he wins, “ Angeli said.

Amid the tensions, there was at least one scene that could portend what is to come. In Lansing, Michigan, a group of about 50 Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags converged on the Michigan State Capitol where they pushed, shoved and shouted at one another in a tense standoff. But within moments of the race being called, a few from both sides broke into prayers and at least one pair hugged.

Still, tensions flared up again when more Trump supporters arrived on the scene and BLM members retreated through the growing crowd.

So far, though, celebrations and revelry were carrying the day.

In Brooklyn, several hundred people were heard erupting in cheers and dancing in the streets and the air was filled with honking horns. There also was a banging of pots and pans. One car stopped in the middle of the street outside Barclays Center, the driver got out and jumped on the hood of his car, motioning for people to come in to the street; the car was soon swarmed by people cheering.

In the nation's capital, people streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving sings and taking cellphone pictures.

Elections officials in several states where Biden led said the anger outside their doors made them fear for the safety of their employees. They were girding for more unrest in the days ahead as Trump so far had refused to concede.

Those carrying weapons insist they are keeping the peace.

“I’m here to protect a peaceful protest,” Keith Owen, who carried a black, semiautomatic assault rifle and wore a handgun in a holster strapped to his leg, said Friday before the race was called. His vest held extra ammunition. He described himself as a veteran who served in Afghanistan and now lives in Arizona.

He was among roughly 100 Trump supporters gathered for a third straight day Friday in front of the Phoenix elections center, where hundreds of workers were processing and counting ballots.

“We just want them to know we won’t let them get away with anything. We want to make sure all the legal ballots are counted, and fairly,” said another rifle-bearing protester, Travis Fillmore, 34, a military veteran from Tempe, Arizona.

“Arrest the poll workers!” the crowd chanted, demanding four more years in office for Trump. Sheriff’s deputies kept protesters in a “free speech” zone away from the entrance to the building.

___

AP journalists Jocelyn Noveck in New York City and Anna Liz Nichols in Lansing, Mich., contributed to this report. Goldman reported from Lansing, Michigan, and Snow contributed from Phoenix, Arizona.

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump supporters demonstrating the election results face off with counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A police officer directs supporters of President Donald Trump away from the Pennsylvania State Capitol Plaza where they did not have a permit to demonstrate, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. A permit had been granted to an opposing group. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump supporters demonstrating during the election results, at right, pray with a counter protester after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called by CNN in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's favor over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Trump supporters, at left, demonstrating the election results are confronted by counter protestors at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)