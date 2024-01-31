Biden will visit Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment nearly a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit the eastern Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment in February 2023 that displaced thousands of residents and left many fearing potential health effects from the toxic chemicals that spilled when a Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks.

A White House official said Wednesday that Biden will visit East Palestine in February, a year after the derailment. A date for the Democratic president's trip was not given. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because Biden's plans had yet to be formally announced.