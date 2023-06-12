Biden will host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up

Frederiksen sought to play down her candidacy after she met with Biden last week. She declined to say whether she discussed the coming vacancy with him, telling reporters that she did not want to go "further in these speculations about NATO." The alliance has never had a female secretary-general.

A British government official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said ahead of Sunak's visit that the British leader wants to be sure the next secretary general “carries on Stoltenberg’s good work of modernization but also understands the importance of defense spending at this critical time.”

Denmark has lagged behind NATO’s target for members to spend 2% of gross domestic product on military budgets by 2030. But the centrist government announced late last month that it would look to invest 143 billion kroner ($20.6 billion) in the country’s defense over the next decade, citing a “serious threat picture.”

Biden and Stoltenberg are also expected to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and efforts to persuade fellow NATO member Turkey to back off blocking Sweden from joining the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland, both historically unaligned militarily, jointly sought NATO membership after being rattled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Turkey initially blocked both countries from joining the alliance before agreeing to membership for Finland while continuing to object to Sweden.

In public comments since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected last month, Biden has spoken with a measure of certainty that Sweden will soon join the alliance.

“It will happen. I promise you,” Biden said of Sweden's NAT0 ascension earlier this month.

Stoltenberg and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have expressed hope that Sweden will be taken into the NATO fold by the time allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12.

Credit: AP Credit: AP