Biden visits Vatican embassy to pay respects to Benedict XVI

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that Benedict was a “fine man” and he recalled spending a few hours with the late pope. He said the conversation “reminded me of going back to theology class.”

“I found him to be relaxing and very rational,” Biden said, adding that Benedict had “a more conservative view within the Catholic realm than I have.”

But, “I admired him. I thought he was a fine man,” the president said.

Biden also said he had inquired about attending Benedict's funeral but concluded that his presence would have been too disruptive because of the large number of security officers, White House aides, other officials and journalists that he travels with.

“We would just get in the way," Biden said.

The current pope, Francis, joined tens of thousands of the Catholic faithful on Thursday to bid farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pope presided over by a living one. Benedict was buried in a grotto beneath St. Peter's Basilica.

Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky