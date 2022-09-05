Biden visiting 2 swing states as midterm crunch time begins

Biden added in that speech that "MAGA Republicans are destroying American democracy," referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign cry and pointing to incidents like last year's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said during his Saturday rally that Biden's Philadelphia appearance featured "the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president.”

“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said.

Monday will see Biden return to another theme that was a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign, that labor unions burnished the middle class, which in turn built and strengthened modern American society.

Endorsements from key unions helped Biden overcome disastrous early finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire to win the Democratic primary, and eventually the White House. He has since continued to praise labor unions — even though many voters without college degrees, many working class, remain among Trump's strongest bloc of supporters.

Mary Kay Henry, president of the 2-million-member Service Employees International Union, called Biden championing unions heading into the midterms “critical” and said that the labor movement must “mobilize in battlegrounds across the country to ensure that working people turn out.”

“We’re really excited about the president speaking directly to workers about, if he had the opportunity, he’d join a union,” Henry said. She added: “This president has signaled which side he’s on. And he’s on the side of working people. And that matters hugely.”

Biden, meanwhile, has personal history with Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade, which is among the nation's largest. He attended the 2015 installment as vice president and returned in 2018. Both times, Biden, now 79, faced questions about whether he’d run for president in upcoming elections — which he opted against in 2016 before winning the White House in 2020.

This year, the oldest president in the nation's history has faced speculation about if he'll seek a second term in 2024 — though he's insisted that's his intention, and the pressure has dissipated some in recent weeks, amid a string of policy and political successes for Biden and his party.

Still, both perennial presidential battleground states Biden is visiting on Monday may provide key measures of Democrats' strength before this November and 2024. With inflation still raging and the president's approval ratings remaining low, how much Biden can help his party in top races remains to be seen.

In Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, but drew criticism from Johnson's campaign for being noncommittal beforehand about appearing with Biden in Milwaukee. In the state's other top race, Tim Michels, a construction executive endorsed by Trump, is attempting to deny Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a second term. Evers said he planned to join Biden on Monday.

Pennsylvania voters are choosing a new governor, with state Attorney General John Shapiro facing another Trump-endorsed Republican, Doug Mastriano, and a new senator. That race is between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Trump-backed celebrity heart physician Mehmet Oz. Shapiro and Fetterman both planned to attend Monday's Pittsburgh parade.

The Pennsylvania and Wisconsin races could decide which party controls the Senate next year, while the winner of each governorship may influence results in 2024's presidential election. The stakes are particularly high given that some Trump-aligned candidates have spread lies about widespread fraud that did not occur during the 2020 election — raising questions about what might happen if a candidate they don't support wins the next presidential contest.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci