Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on WH lawn

President Joe Biden stepped out with his wife early on Friday morning to inspect the colorful artwork. The huge hearts have single words printed on them such as unity, kindness, healing, compassion, love and courage. One of the hearts was signed, “Love, Jill."

The president told reporters that Valentine's Day is the first lady's “favorite day.” Jill Biden said people are feeling “a little down” with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring “a little joy. A little hope.”