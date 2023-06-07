X

Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
53 minutes ago
President Joe Biden has vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt.

The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well.

"It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents," Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto.

Despite the veto, Biden's plan still isn't secure. The U.S. Supreme Court, which is dominated by a conservative majority, is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the program. A decision is expected this summer.

If enacted, Biden's plan would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.

Student loan payments were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will resume in August for anyone whose debt is not wiped out by Biden's plan.

In Other News
1
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, begins erupting...
2
George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style...
3
Air pollution cloaks eastern US for a second day. Here's why there is...
4
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as...
5
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top