Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden did not address calls by Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for strong federal action in the aftermath of the latest act of mass violence in the United States. His brief remarks did not mention gun control efforts that have stalled in Washington.

“We’ve seen many of these mass shootings around the country year in and year out, month in and month out. And it’s always the same refrain. People send their thoughts and their prayers. Lawmakers in Washington say that there’s something that must be done,” Brown told NBC's “Meet the Press.”

“And then there are some on one side of the aisle that block anything from being done. It seems like there are those that believe owning a gun is more precious than the sanctity of human life. So I think people all across this country have to rise up. They have to speak more loudly and more clearly that there must be gun control in this country. This is a uniquely American phenomenon. These mass shootings don’t happen in other countries across the world," he said.

Brown said he would like to see “sensible gun control.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said tighter gun measures are “a huge priority” for Democrats and the White House. She bemoaned the 60-vote threshold needed in the 50-50 Senate that has made it so difficult to advance such legislation, but pledged on CNN's “State of the Union” that “we are not going away until the job is done.”

Hochul said that most of what she described as “the illegal guns” being used on the streets of her state's cities are coming from other states. “We need a national response,” she told NBC.

“We need other states to step up. We need the federal government on our side.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, right, attend the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden talks to two girls who were seated with the relatives of fallen police officers during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)