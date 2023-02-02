Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management

“Welcome to all 1,300," Biden said, a reference to the size of the crowd at the other breakfast. It was his only acknowledgement during the public program to changes behind the scenes.

The event is designed to bring people together across partisan lines, and Biden sat next to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The two are beginning a showdown over whether to raise the country's debt limit to avoid default.

“We had a good meeting yesterday,” Biden said of McCarthy, saying they would work to “treat each other with respect.”

Also present was Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor who lost her race in November but has refused to acknowledge her defeat. Biden has denounced election denial as a threat to American democracy.

Quoting Scripture, Biden said it was important to "love thy neighbor as thyself.”

“That's the hardest one, I think,” he said. "At least it's hardest here. It didn't used to be as hard. I've been here a long time. But it seems to be getting harder."

