Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

The climate provisions in Biden’s plans include tax incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, investments to transition the economy away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources such as wind and solar power, and creation of a civilian climate corps.

Biden has set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035 and from the U.S. economy overall by 2050.

While in California, Biden also campaigned for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election Tuesday. Speaking at a rally in Long Beach, Biden framed the recall as a battle against “Trump Republicans trying to block us from beating this pandemic" and characterized Newsom's leading Republican opponent as “another Trump climate denier.”

The president’s two-day Western swing comes at a critical juncture for a central plank of his legislative agenda. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working to assemble details of the infrastructure-plus plan — and how to pay for it, a concern not just for Republicans.

Besides unified Republican opposition in Congress, Biden needs to overcome the skepticism of two key centrist Democrats in the closely divided Senate. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have expressed concerns about the size of the $3.5 trillion spending package.

Manchin said Sunday, “I cannot support $3.5 trillion,” citing his opposition to a proposed increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and vast new social spending envisioned by the president. Manchin also complained about a process he said feels rushed.

In California, Biden appeared to respond to those concerned about the plan’s size, saying the cost “may be” as much as $3.5 trillion and would be spread out over 10 years, a period during which the economy is expected to grow. He also insisted that, when it comes to addressing climate change, “we have to think big.”

"Thinking small is a prescription for disaster,” he said.

The 100-member Senate is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Given solid GOP opposition, Biden’s plan cannot pass the Senate without Manchin's or Sinema’s support.

The White House is trying to turn the corner after a difficult month dominated by a chaotic and violent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the surging delta COVID-19 variant that have upended what the president had hoped would mark a summer in which the nation was finally freed from the coronavirus.

Biden acknowledged his polling numbers have dipped in recent weeks, but argued his agenda is “overwhelmingly popular” with the public. He said he expects his Republican opponents to attack him instead of debating him on the merits of his spending plan.

Superville reported from Washington.

Caption President Joe Biden talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he arrives at Mather Airport on Air Force One Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif., for a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption President Joe Biden greets firefighters as he tours the National Interagency Fire Center, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption President Joe Biden pets a service dog during a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption President Joe Biden greets employees as he speaks during a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, as Idaho Gov. Brad Little listens as left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Michelle Ballon, of Caldwell, Idaho, holds up a sign and joins protesters outside the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, as they gather for President Joe Biden's arrival on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Biden's stop in Boise is part of a swing through Western states in which he will promote his administration's use of a wartime law to aid in wildfire preparedness. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler) Credit: Keith Ridler Credit: Keith Ridler

Caption President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci