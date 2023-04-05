Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary

Biden, who is of Irish descent and often makes reference to his roots there and often quotes Irish poets, recently praised the Windsor Framework as an important step in maintaining the peace accord, though Northern Ireland’s political leaders have called for changes.

“It’s a vital, vital step and that’s going to help ensure all the people in Northern Ireland have an opportunity to realize their full potential,” Biden said of the framework during remarks at a Capitol Hill luncheon to mark St. Patrick's Day.

Biden hosted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a tradition scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic over the past few years. Last year, the prime minister at the time, Micheál Martin, made it to Washington but came down with COVID-19 and had to isolate inside the Blair House across the street from the White House. But the presentation of an engraved bowl of shamrocks was sent ahead to Washington, ensuring that a tradition that began in 1952 continued uninterrupted.

This year, Varadkar went to a breakfast at the vice president's home, met with Biden in the Oval Office, went to the Capitol for a lunch with lawmakers and attended a reception hosted by Biden.

The last US president to visit Belfast was Barack Obama in 2013.