Biden to visit Canada this month to discuss defense, trade

“Canada and the United States are allies, neighbors, and most importantly, friends,” Trudeau said in a statement. “As we face increasing global uncertainty, we will continue working together as we defend our continent and our shared values, create more opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the border, and build strong economies as reliable suppliers as we move toward a net-zero world."

The announcement formalizes conversations about when Biden will make his first trip as president to the United States' northern neighbor.

The White House previously said the trip would happen this month after Biden met with Trudeau in January during a summit of North American leaders in Mexico City.

Key priorities for Canada for the visit include ensuring the U.S. doesn’t enact protectionist trade measures, border migration challenges and support for Ukraine.

The coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually in 2021 and Biden has not yet visited Canada as president.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto.