Biden to undergo root canal, will miss collegiate athletics event at White House

Biden's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday. The president had an initial root canal that day, and he “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications, O'Connor said.

On Monday morning, Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O'Connor said was expected. An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will complete Biden's root canal at the White House.