Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning from Culpeper, Va., where he promoted his administration's efforts to lower health care costs. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning from Culpeper, Va., where he promoted his administration's efforts to lower health care costs. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Nation & World
By AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is expected to use executive authority to move some $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets frozen in the American funding system to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Friday to move some $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets frozen in the U.S. banking system to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision.

The order will require U.S. financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of assets for the Afghan relief and basic needs. The other $3.5 billion would remain in the United States and be used to fund ongoing litigation by U.S. victims of terrorism, the official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been formally announced.

In Other News
1
In Romania, NATO chief visits air base hosting US troops
2
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
3
Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown
4
Olympics Live: Defending Wu advances in 500M short track
5
Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top