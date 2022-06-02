BreakingNews
‘Just a bump in the road’: $1.1B Tri-County Mall redevelopment seeks new architect firm
journal-news logo
X

Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets virtually with infant formula manufacturers from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets virtually with infant formula manufacturers from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Nation & World
Updated 34 minutes ago
President Joe Biden will speak Thursday night on the recent spate of mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak Thursday night on the recent spate of mass shootings and his plans to press Congress “to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day," the White House announced.

The 7:30 p.m. speech follows a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, last week, as well as one Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.

Biden said earlier this week that the Second Amendment was never an “absolute” and that he thought “rational” Republicans in Congress would work with Democrats to pass restrictions that could limit high-powered weapons like the ones used in Uvalde.

Lawmakers from both parties have been negotiating small steps on gun limits since shortly after the Uvalde shooting, and the House is planning to move forward with a vote on an assault weapons ban that likely wouldn't pass the Senate.

In Other News
1
Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role
2
Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid
3
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
4
Ukraine facing grinding campaign as it waits for weapons
5
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top