Biden to rush vaccinators to Michigan as gov urges limits

Instead, Biden talked about how the federal government was planning to help Michigan better administer the doses already allocated to the state, as well as to increase testing capacity and drugs for virus treatment.

Whitmer, a Democrat, confirmed that she asked Biden on the call to send more vaccine doses to Michigan, particularly the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

“I made the case for a surge strategy,” she said. “At this point, that's not being deployed, but I am not giving up. ... Today it's Michigan and the Midwest. Tomorrow, it could be another section of our country. I really believe that the most important thing we can do is put our efforts into squelching where the hot spots are."

Doses are allocated to states proportionally by population, but Whitmer has called for extra doses to be shifted to states, like hers, that are experiencing a sharp rise in cases.

“We’re going to stick with the allocation system of allocating by state adult population," said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, calling it “the fair and equitable way” to distribute the vaccines. He said the administration was looking to help Michigan administer more of its vaccines efficiently.

Officials noted that providing more doses would not be nearly as effective in curbing the spike in cases as increasing testing and restoring mitigation measures like mask wearing and restrictions on high-risk activities like social gatherings, indoor dining and youth sports. That is because the vaccines take at least two weeks to begin providing immunity.

Biden told Whitmer that his administration stands ready to send an additional 160 Federal Emergency Management Agency and CDC personnel to Michigan to assist in vaccinations, on top of the 230 federal personnel already deployed to the state to support pandemic response operations.

Biden added that he was directing his administration to prioritize the distribution of doses through federal channels, like the retail pharmacy program and community health centers, to areas of the state Whitmer identifies.

“We are at war with this virus, which requires leaders from across the country to work together,” said White House spokesperson Chris Meagher. “We’re in close contact with Gov. Whitmer, who is working hard to keep Michigan safe, and working in close coordination through a range of options that can help stop the spread of the virus.”

About 40% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Michigan ranked 35th among states in its vaccination rate as of Thursday.

The governor's recommended high school closure drew mixed reaction in education circles. Her administration closed high schools for a month during the state's second surge late last fall.

“Research has shown schools can be safe places for in-person learning, so long as community spread is under control — but with higher risk in our communities comes higher risk in classrooms,” said Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart, whose union urged a similar two-week suspension of in-person learning at elementary and middle schools and colleges.

Restaurants, meanwhile, questioned Whitmer's recommendation to not eat inside but welcomed the call for more vaccines.

“We trust our operators to continue to provide a safe environment indoors or out in the coming weeks and we trust Michiganders to do their part to act responsibly and respectfully to help us all achieve that outcome,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Eggert reported from Lansing, Mich.

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state as Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, right, listens in on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Faced with the country's highest rate of new coronavirus infections, Whitmer on Friday urged a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited