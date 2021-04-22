Biden to restore California's power to set pollution rules

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is part of the DOT, said Thursday it is proposing to withdraw a rule rule meant to stop states from setting their own requirements for greenhouse gases, zero emissions vehicles and fuel economy.

The change, if approved after the agency takes public comments, would allow California and 15 states that follow its standards to set their own rules. President Joe Biden has said he will seek one national standard, as was the case under former President Barack Obama. Biden was long expected to back California.