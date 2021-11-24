Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director

Young has served as acting director of the office for much of the year. Biden's first nominee for the position, Neera Tanden, faced bipartisan criticism for her previous attacks on lawmakers and withdrew from consideration.

Young faces her own Senate confirmation vote, but she was initially confirmed to her current role in March with nearly two-thirds support and the backing of multiple Republicans. As the former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, Young had the support of top Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.