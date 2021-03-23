Biden to nominate 3 federal prosecutors for New York offices

Biden will nominate Damian Williams as the U.S. attorney in the Southern District, which is one of the largest offices in the nation and handles some of the Justice Department’s most significant and sensitive cases, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The office is based in Manhattan.

The president also intends to nominate Breon Peace, who worked under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District, based in Brooklyn, the person said. Lynch served in the same role before she became attorney general.