Biden to mark St. Patrick's Day, praise Good Friday accord

Biden and Martin's virtual bilateral meeting — Biden's third with a foreign leader since he took office eight weeks ago — will be followed by the presentation of an engraved bowl of shamrock, which has been sent ahead to Washington. It ensures that a tradition that began in 1952 will continue uninterrupted, if modified by COVID-19 concerns.

The White House says Biden will also drop in on Vice President Kamala Harris' meeting with Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in a show of support for the Good Friday Agreement.