Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

Administration officials said their goal is to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce a dependence on geopolitical competitors such as China. The officials, speaking before the 250-page review was released Tuesday, noted that the goal is to get ahead of crises such as the computer chip shortage that has hurt automakers this year.

"More secure and resilient supply chains are essential to our national security, our economic security, and our technological leadership," the report said, noting how the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil exposed U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities, like when soaring demand for medical products wreaked havoc on the health care system.