Biden to huddle with top donors as 2024 effort kicks off

The summit is not a fundraiser and it was not clear how many of the attendees had yet cut checks to Biden's campaign. Rather, it is billed as a strategy session for high-dollar donors and fundraisers who will tap their networks to help fund Biden's campaign over the next 18 months.

In addition to a Friday evening dinner, top Biden advisers and his campaign co-chairs will brief attendees on Saturday on the campaign's strategy ahead of the 2024 race to “fund winning campaigns from the top of the ticket on down," the campaign said.