X

Biden to host Marcos for talks at White House next month

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By Associated Press
20 minutes ago
President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks at the White House next month as the two countries look to continue to tighten relations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks at the White House next month as the U.S. looks to continue to tighten relations with the Pacific nation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the two leaders' meeting on May 1 is expected to focus on deepening economic cooperation, climate change, human rights, efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and more.

The visit comes after the Philippines announced earlier this year that it would allow U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation. It was one of a series of moves by the administration aimed strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan.

Biden and Marcos had their first face-to-face meeting in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, took office last June.

In Other News
1
Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection
2
North Korea lambasts G-7, says its nukes are 'stark reality'
3
D-backs designate 4-time All-Star Bumgarner for assignment
4
'The damage is unbelievable:' Tornadoes kill 3 in Oklahoma
5
Embiid gets late block as Maxey, 76ers take 3-0 lead on Nets
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top