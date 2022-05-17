journal-news logo
Biden to host leaders of Sweden, Finland amid NATO bids

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as they travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects to the lives lost in Saturday's shooting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as they travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects to the lives lost in Saturday's shooting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden will host leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House for a meeting Thursday as the two nations seek to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland at the White House for a meeting Thursday amid their push to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House said they would discuss the two countries’ applications to join the mutual defense alliance, as well as European security broadly. The requests by the long-neutral nations to join NATO have been widely lauded within the alliance as a rebuke of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, though Turkey has expressed reservations.

The meeting is set to take place before Biden departs Washington for a four-day trip to South Korea and Japan.

