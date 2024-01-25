Biden to host Japan's Prime Minister Kishida at a state visit in April

President Joe Biden will host Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit on April 10, with the goal of strengthening a critical alliance as the United States has sought to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit on April 10, with the goal of strengthening a critical alliance as the United States has sought to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the visit will include a formal state dinner.

As president, Biden has visited Japan twice, most recently going to the city of Hiroshima last May for the Group of 7 summit among major industrialized nations. Kishida's visit comes as the federal government is reviewing the national security implications of Japan's Nippon Steel plans to acquire the Pittsburgh-based company U.S. Steel for roughly $14.1 billion.

Kirby declined to say whether the government's review of that potential merger would be a subject at the state visit. He said that Biden and Kishida will likely discuss a range of issues in Asia, including how to improve cooperation with South Korea.

"I think you can expect to see a robust discussion about how we’re deepening our bilateral cooperation with Japan, improving our alliance capabilities across the board," Kirby said. “There will be a lot to discuss.”

In Other News
1
Colman Domingo will play Joe Jackson in 'Michael,' the Michael Jackson...
2
Sheriff defends deputies actions before Army reservist killed 18 in...
3
Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for...
4
How genocide officially became a crime, and why South Africa is...
5
Live updates | Gaza officials say Israeli fire strikes a crowd waiting...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top