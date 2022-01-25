Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Biden to go to Pittsburgh as he looks get out of DC more

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Nation & World
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to spotlight his administration’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to spotlight his administration's efforts to strengthen the nation's supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda.

The White House announced Biden's trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency.

Biden, who seen his poll numbers sink in the midst of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, said it was important he “go out and talk to the public” about what he's already accomplished and why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda.

The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key battleground in this year's midterm congressional elections. The battle to replace Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 cycle.

Democrats currently control the evenly divided Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

In Other News
1
Soldiers declare military junta in control in Burkina Faso
2
Flyers' Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark at 964 straight games
3
Internet to Tonga's main island could be restored in 2 weeks
4
Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77
5
S. Korea sets high of 8,000 new virus cases ahead of holiday
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top