journal-news logo
X

Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president

President Joe Biden listens as reporters ask questions as he meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Caption
President Joe Biden listens as reporters ask questions as he meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his first routine physical as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.

Plans for the physical were announced in an early morning tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," according to a doctor's report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

President Joe Biden listens as reporters ask questions as he meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Caption
President Joe Biden listens as reporters ask questions as he meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to speak before signing into law S. 1511, the "Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021," S. 1502, the "Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act," and S. 921, the "Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act," in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Caption
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to speak before signing into law S. 1511, the "Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021," S. 1502, the "Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act," and S. 921, the "Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act," in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: What drives high-profile disappearances in China
2
Austria to enter lockdown, make COVID-19 jabs mandatory
3
London house fire kills 2 women, 2 children; cause unclear
4
Philippine church leader charged with child sex trafficking
5
EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top