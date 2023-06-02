Biden to enforce ban on oil, gas drilling to protect tribal sites around New Mexico's Chaco

This is a victory for members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation who have been pushing to make such a stop on oil and gas development permanent.

Democrats reintroduced legislation last month that would formalize the same buffer around the park. It would span more than 490 square miles (1,269 square kilometers) of federal land.

The Navajo Nation also completed its own study last year and has been advocating for a smaller area to be set aside given the economic impacts a withdrawal would have on the tribe and individual Navajo landowners whose allotments would be landlocked as a result.