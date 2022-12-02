Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary

In a letter to the rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday, Biden does not mention specific states he'd like to see go first. But he notes that Black voters for decades “have been the backbone of the Democratic Party" and says it's “time to stop taking these voters for granted.”

The expectation is that the Democratic panel will vote to replace Iowa with South Carolina, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official vote.