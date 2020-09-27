Biden to Democrats: Focus on health law, not court expansion

Justices are scheduled on Nov. 10, a week after Election Day, to hear another challenge of the 2010 health care law. Biden noted the court has twice upheld the law, a signature achievement of President Barack Obama’s and Biden's White House tenure. But those were divided rulings, with Ginsburg in the narrowest of majorities.

“President Trump could claim all he wants that he is going to protect people with preexisting conditions. But the fact is he’s already fighting to take those protections away,” Biden said, later reading from the administration’s brief before the court.

He listed several common conditions, including heart damage and other effects from the coronavirus that is still spreading, that could keep millions of Americans from qualifying for coverage if the law is gutted completely.

On Barrett, Trump on Sunday told reporters that it's going to be hard for Democrats “to dispute her qualifications or anything about her.”

Like Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to criticize Barrett directly earlier Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union.”

Later in the day, Biden’s only direct critique of Trump's nominee referred back to her writings as a University of Notre Dame professor, before she ascended to the federal bench in 2017.

“Prior to going on the bench, she publicly criticized Chief Justice Roberts’ opinion upholding the law,” Biden noted.

Barrett questioned John Roberts’ reasoning that Congress’ constitutional power to tax gave it authority to pass most of the law's provisions, especially the IRS penalty on individuals who didn’t buy health insurance. Conservatives insist the legislation was not reasonably a taxation bill. Congress has since, while under Republican control, scrapped the tax penalty, hoping to undercut Roberts' hook that upheld much of the statute.

Some progressives want Biden to threaten Republicans with scrapping the Senate filibuster altogether and expanding the Supreme Court with a slate of liberal appointees. Republicans have tried to use the issue in competitive Senate races and against Biden. He declined Sunday to take the bait on court expansion.

“What I’m not going to do is play the Trump game, which is a good game he plays to take your eye off the issue before us,” Biden said. “I am focused on making sure the American people understand that they are being cut out of this process … in order to take away the ACA and your health care in the midst of a pandemic.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on the Supreme Court at The Queen Theater, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

