Biden to console families in Uvalde, press for action

“It’s shameful that the NRA and their allies have stood in the way of every attempt to advance measures that we all know will save lives,” she said.

Jean-Pierre echoed Biden, who in remarks Tuesday evening, spoke from personal experience about the pain of losing a child, and called on the country to tighten gun laws in response to the shooting.

’“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” he said. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

___

Caption Men form a prayer circle at a memorial site for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Kin Man Hui/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) Credit: Kin Man Hui

Caption A women, who declined to give her name, writes a message at a memorial site for Jose Flores, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong