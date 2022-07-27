journal-news logo
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows 83% of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track. Only 36% approve of Biden’s leadership overall, while 62% disapprove. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden’s physician.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O'Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his "strict isolation" measures.

In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

