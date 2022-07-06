Biden tells Griner's wife he's working to get her home

Biden's conversation with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, followed Brittney Griner's personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player the White House received on Monday. In the letter, Griner acknowledged her fears that she would spend forever in detention in Russia and asked Biden not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."

Griner has been detained for four months and is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.