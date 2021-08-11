Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices

Biden's National Economic Council director, Brian Deese, asked the FTC head, Lina Khan, to “monitor the U.S. gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump.” The FTC is an independent agency and may take advice, but not direction, from the White House.

Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have increased a substantial 5.4% compared with a year earlier, erasing much of the benefit to workers from higher pay.

Gas prices are up about a $1 from than a year ago as Americans hit peak summer driving season and return to roads after pandemic shut-ins. The White House says it's no cause for alarm, saying the country is “not at an historically high gas price moment" and that prices are roughly where they were in 2018, still Biden acknowledged they're high enough to “pinch” working families.

“I want to make sure that nothing stands in the way of oil price declines leading to lower gas prices for consumers,” Biden added.

Rising prices, both at the pump and across other consumer goods, have become a potent talking point among Biden's GOP critics. The White House has insisted that inflation will cool as the economy recovers from the twin shocks of the pandemic and the nation's ongoing recovery from the virus-induced lockdowns.

Caption A motorist prepares to fill up the gasoline tank on his vehicle at a Shell station Thursday, July 22, 2021, in southeast Denver. Colorado drivers are facing some of the highest prices per gallon at the pump in more than a decade. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption President Joe Biden speaks as he receives a briefing in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting hurricane preparedness. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh