Biden targets $2.8B for conservation, outdoor recreation

All are popular tourist destinations that expect to see an increase in visitors as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic ease.

The administration said the investments are consistent with and help advance its " America the Beautiful" initiative, a decade-long, voluntary conservation effort that aims to protect nearly one-third of America's lands and waters by 2030.

“One of the best investments we can make is in stewarding the lands and waters that sustain us and the generations to come,'' Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Today we are making critical investments that will create tens of thousands of jobs, safeguard the environment and help ensure that national parks and public lands are ready to meet the challenges of climate change and increased visitation.''

The spending plan announced Thursday also begins to address a multibillion-dollar backlog on maintenance, repairs and improvements throughout national parks and other public lands, Haaland said. “In particular, I am encouraged that funding for Bureau of Indian Education schools will help ensure that we are providing a safe and reliable space where students and educators alike can focus on learning,” said Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as interior secretary.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who oversees the U.S. Forest Service, said national forests and grasslands “are places of refuge and enjoyment for millions of visitors every year.” Spending projects announced Thursday “set the framework for better access, experiences and partnerships that not only promote tourism and recreation, but also protect America’s public lands while creating jobs and opportunities in rural communities,” Vilsack said.

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2020, file photo shows a light dusting of snow covering Yosemite Valley following a weekend snowstorm in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The quest to climb El Capitan and the famous big walls of Yosemite National Park just got a bit harder. Yosemite National Park added some red tape on Friday, May 7, 2021, for climbers to cut through before they can begin the physically grueling, mentally demanding feat that takes several days as they inch up the vertical granite wall and sleep at night suspended on tiny platforms thousands of feet above Yosemite Valley. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP, File) Credit: Eric Paul Zamora Credit: Eric Paul Zamora

Far West Texas Outfitters owner and tour guide Mike Naccarato, left, leads a private river tour upstream on the Rio Grande in Santa Elena Canyon Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Big Bend National Park, Texas. Santa Elena cliffs forming the canyon wall rise up to 1,500 feet from the Rio Grande according to the National Parks Service. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Jacob Ford Credit: Jacob Ford