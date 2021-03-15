Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package

Sperling will take a role similar to the one Biden had as vice president in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. He will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness, press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“The president felt it was important to have a point person who could, of course, pull all these levers,” she said, adding that Sperling will be coordinating with officials such as Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who she said will be holding a summit on releasing the $130 billion dedicated to K-12 education.