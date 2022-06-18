Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden is helped after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden is helped after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after falling when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after falling when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service Agents after falling from his bike as he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service Agents after falling from his bike as he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell from his bike as he tried to get off it to greet the crowd. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell from his bike as he tried to get off it to greet the crowd. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden stands with his dog Commander as he talks with a woman at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Earlier Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet a crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden stands with his dog Commander as he talks with a woman at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Earlier Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet a crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden communicates to his dog Commander after greeting a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet the crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden communicates to his dog Commander after greeting a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet the crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden communicates to his dog, Commander after greeting a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet the crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden communicates to his dog, Commander after greeting a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet the crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden stands with his dog Commander as he talks with a woman at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Earlier Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet a crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden stands with his dog Commander as he talks with a woman at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Earlier Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet a crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta