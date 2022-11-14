journal-news logo
X

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

Nation & World
By SEUNG MIN-KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
President Joe Biden says he doubts there are enough votes in Congress to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the votes needed to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

He said Republicans were likely to take control of the House, putting them in position to block any such legislation.

Although Democrats will maintain, or even expand, their narrow majority in the Senate, some members of his party are unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law.

“I don't think they can expect much of anything,” Biden said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia when asked what voters might see on abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion earlier this year.

In Other News
1
Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'
2
Mexico president dismisses massive protest against reforms
3
Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune
4
3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought
5
Turkey detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top