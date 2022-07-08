Biden speaks to sister of US executive detained in Russia

White House officials said the Whelans have been included on biweekly calls with the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan had spoken directly with Elizabeth Whelan.

A Russian court convicted Whelan, an American corporate security executive, more than two years ago on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in prison after a closed trial that the U.S. denounced as a "mockery of justice."

Whelan, a former Marine from Novi, Michigan, has insisted he is innocent, saying he was set up when he was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 while he visiting Russia to attend a friend’s wedding.

Griner was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport while returning to play basketball in Russia, and police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner told the court she had no intention of committing a crime and had acted unintentionally because she had packed for Moscow in a hurry. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Griner made a direct appeal to Biden in a letter Monday in which she said she fears she might never return home and asked that he not forget about her and the other American detainees.